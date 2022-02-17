Pakistan reported a slight rise in its coronavirus positivity ratio again after a decline during the last week.

On Thursday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 40 coronavirus deaths and 2,870 new cases in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,494,293. However, the overall death toll climbed to 29,917.

Moreover, a total of 51,677 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 2,870 came COVID positive.

However, as of yesterday, 4,692 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,393,209.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 71,167.

On the other, 561,683 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 497,307 in Punjab, 212,021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,529 in Islamabad, 35,163 in Balochistan, 42,316 in Azad Kashmir and 11,274 in Gilgit-Baltistan.