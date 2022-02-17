Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, February 17, 2022


Bill Gates reaches Islamabad to meet PM Imran khan

News Desk

On Thursday morning, Bill Gates, one of the world’s wealthiest men and the founder of software giant Microsoft Corporation, reached Islamabad for a brief visit, Daily Times reported.

Bill Gates will visit the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nerve centre for coordinating and articulating a cohesive national response against Covid-19, apart from meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bill Gates will also attend a briefing to learn about the initiatives being taken to eradicate the coronavirus and polio in Pakistan.

Bill Gates is expected to return in the evening following his one-day visit, according to sources.

Submit a Comment