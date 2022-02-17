A week in the Maldives for under £1,000! And, incredibly, that includes flights

This year marks half a century since mass tourism began in the Maldives – which regularly tops polls of ‘dream destinations’, especially with honeymooners and those celebrating anniversaries.

In 1972, the Indian Ocean nation’s first hotel opened on the island of Kurumba. Now there are almost 200 resorts on the archipelago’s 1,192 islands, with a further dozen opening this year. This remote country in the Indian Ocean may sound like a pricey place to go, especially with the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Cruise, supermodel Milla Jovovich and Roman Abramovich making a beeline there of late. Yet there are plenty of good deals around, if you know where to look. Here we pick some of the best.

Stay for a week full-board at Embudu Village resort, on a little island that is a 20-minute ride from the airport and the price is just under £1,000 pp.

This low-key resort has simple but comfortable rooms, watersports, a spa and guided excursions to Male, the bustling capital of the Maldives.

How to do it: Seven nights from £989 pp full board with Heathrow flights

Go snorkelling or diving in the morning, then enjoy a round on the first golf course in the Maldives at Kuredu Resort on Lhaviyani Atoll. This is one of the Maldives’ largest resort islands, taking about an hour to stroll around.

There are 10 bars, plus tennis courts, padel courts, watersports and a spa.

How to do it: Seven nights from £1,462 pp full board with Gatwick flights and transfers

Kihaa is a tiny oval island north of the capital, Male, on Baa Atoll. Expect a gorgeous lagoon that’s perfect for gentle snorkelling, with a chance to spot manta rays and turtles. Enormous whale sharks are also common in the nearby waters. You stay in a chic little villa.

How to do it: Seven nights from £1,499 pp all-inclusive with flights from London or Manchester

Meeru Island Resort is the only resort on the island of Meerufenfushi, about a 55-minute speedboat transfer from the international airport.

It’s 1,200 metres long and 350 metres wide and filled with coconut palms. Choose between a ‘beach villa’ or a ‘water villa’ on stilts above the ocean – some have hot tubs.

How to do it: Seven nights from £1,399 pp full board with Gatwick flights

Learn to dive with lessons from the watersports centre or, if you are already qualified, join the dive boat each day to explore nearby reefs on guided trips at Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, about 80 miles north of the capital.

Dives cost less the more you book. Spot manta rays and barracuda, then enjoy the Balinese-style spa. Rooms are elegantly decorated with wooden fittings.

How to do it: Seven nights from £1,499 pp all-inclusive with Heathrow flights

Tuck into grilled fish on ‘barbecue on the beach’ nights at Rahaa Resort on Laamu Atoll.

The resort comes with a sandbar-protected saltwater lagoon that’s like a giant natural swimming pool. There’s an excellent spa and deep sea fishing trips, as well as visits to local islands – including a cycling excursion on the nearby island of Gan.

How to do it: Seven nights from £1,378 pp all-inclusive with Gatwick or Manchester flights.

BARGAIN BEACH — tennis courts, pools, a well-equipped gym and watersports centre make Reethi Beach Resort perfect for an active getaway. But come sundown there are three tucked-away beach bars on the edge of the jungle-filled interior.

‘Reethi’ means ‘beautiful’ in Dhivehi and the setting lives up to that. Villas are comfortable, with little wooden decks facing the sea.

How to do it: Seven nights from £1,299 pp half board with return flights from London or Manchester

Enjoy a complimentary half-hour massage when you book into Eriyadu Island Resort on the North Male Atoll – plus 25 per cent off all spa treatments. This relaxed island has simple-but-smart rooms with balconies, a PADI-registered diving centre, gym, two bars and a spa with treatments in a pavilion with massage tables on the beach.

How to do it: Seven nights from £1,099 pp all-inclusive with Manchester flights

Join one of the many excursions offered at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon in Alifu Atoll. These include visits to deserted islands as well as those occupied by locals on a traditional dhoni boat, or join fishing trips at sunrise, sunset and at night, to catch barracuda and swordfish to be cooked later at the restaurant.

How to do it: Seven nights from £1,379 pp all-inclusive with Heathrow flights

Enjoy grilled seafood by the beach next to a fire pit, order lobster salads and steaks in the main restaurant or book a table at the island’s vegetarian/vegan restaurant on Reethi Faru Resort on Raa Atoll. This good value resort comes with tennis courts, badminton, a spa, yoga classes and watersports galore. Rooms are colourfully decorated and have deck-style balconies or terraces.

How to do it: Seven nights from £1,279 pp half-board with Heathrow flights

Rates have been cut at Sun Siyam Olhuveli resort, a 45-minute speedboat ride from the airport, with four pools and nine restaurants. Discounts of 20 percent are available on watersports such as diving and jet-skiing if you book ahead. This resort has water villas with plunge pools and two spas.

How to do it: Seven nights from £1,309 pp full board with Heathrow flights.