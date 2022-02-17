Coachella to return with no masks or vaccines required

When the Coachella outdoor music festival returns for the first time in two years this April, performers will be greeted by a sea of unmasked – and potentially unvaccinated – fans, as the struggling concert industry stirs back to life. On Tuesday, organizers said that attendees will not be required to wear masks or be vaccinated or tested for the coronavirus at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which drew up to 125,000 fans a day to Southern California and was one of the biggest music festivals of the pre-pandemic era. “There is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19,” Goldenvoice, a division of the global concert giant AEG Live, said on the Coachella website. Goldenvoice noted, however, that the festival’s COVID policies may change “in accordance with applicable public health conditions.” Goldenvoice also said Tuesday that Stagecoach, a country music festival in Southern California, would have no requirements for guests to be masked, vaccinated or tested.













