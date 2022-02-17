PKR gains 11 paisa to reach 175.67 against USD

Pakistani rupee snapped the two-day losing streak against the US dollar and appreciated by 11 paisa (+0.06 percent) on Wednesday.

The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs175.78 in the interbank market and closed at Rs175.67. The rupee witnessed a trading range of 15 paisa during the session, showing the intraday high bid of 175.80 and low offer of 175.65. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 176.50/177.50 per dollar.

Overall, the rupee shed 96 paisa against the American currency during the last three days, while it has depreciated by Rs18.24 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22. However, the local unit has appreciated by 84 paisa during the current year 2022.

The US dollar also dipped in global markets as market participants are awaiting the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.40 percent at 95.99.

The rupee remained under pressure against the greenback during the previous two sessions mainly on the rising oil prices which are hovering around $94 on Russia Ukraine tussle. However, Russia pulled back some of its troops from the Ukraine border on Tuesday, which brought down the prices of oil and gold in the international market and this also provided some stability to the rupee.

According to market experts, the rupee is also bearing the brunt of rising commodity prices. They said that high oil prices in the international markets have also escalated the demand for the dollars.