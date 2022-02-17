PTA asks CMOs to improve service quality

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked cellular mobile operators (CMOs) to ensure improvement in the service quality in accordance with the licensed standards.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the PTA carried out an independent quality of service (QoS) survey in 18 cities and 9 motorways/highways/inter city roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in order to measure the performance and quality of CMOs’ services being provided to their customers.

During the survey, the licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS and mobile broadband/data were checked using state of the art automated QoS monitoring benchmarking tool. The drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors/colonies in surveyed areas, said the statement.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, the CMOs have been ranked between 1st and 4th positions in mobile network coverage and voice services as per compliance level in surveyed cities and motorways/highways. Similarly, in the mobile broadband speed segment, the ranking is determined with respect to the highest data download speed, the statement said.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to broadband services to a great extent while SMS and voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in some areas. Eventually, necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures so as to ensure improvement in the service quality according to the licensed standards.