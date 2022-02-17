KSE-100 ends slightly lower

While the benchmark KSE-100 Index opened higher, trading remained range-bound and ended modestly lower on Wednesday as share activity plummeted. Toward the end of the trading day, the KSE-100 lost 46.90 points, or 0.10 percent, to finish the day at 45,684.80. The all-share index traded 145 million shares, a significant decrease from the 275 million shares traded on Tuesday.

With rising oil prices expected to boost inflationary pressure, the PSX saw “lacklustre volumes,” according to a post-market statement from Topline Securities.”PSX’s 20-month low traded value was Rs4.13 billion, according to the exchange. The previous low was Rs3.3 billion on June 19, 2020 “Topline Securities was also added.

There has been a significant price hike of up to Rs12.03 per litre in the price of petroleum products beginning February 16, declared by the federal government on Tuesday. There is already a two-year high in inflationary pressure in the country as a result of this decision.

Pioneer Cement PIOC published its 2QFY22 EPS of Rs2.92 on the corporate front, which led to a 1.42 percent drop in the stock. (21.08 points) Cement, finance, and oil and gas marketing were the three sectors that shaved the most points from the benchmark index (10.07 points).

145.31 million shares were exchanged, down from 274.58 million the day before, on the NASDAQ Composite Index’s daily trading volume. Compared to the previous session, the value of shares traded fell to Rs4.14 billion from Rs6.76 billion.

There were 23.65 million shares in K-Electric Limited, followed by 17.10 million shares in WorldCall Telecom and 10.14 million shares in Faysal Bank Limited in terms of volume. On Wednesday, 339 shares of 339 companies were traded, of which 135 rose, 181 fell, and 23 stayed the same.