IMF chief urges G20 to move faster on debt relief

Advanced nations should “immediately” provide relief to developing nations whose debt burdens have swelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.

In a message to Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers gathering in Jakarta this week, the IMF chief renewed her call for urgent action from creditors, warning of dire consequences if they fail to do so. “We estimate that about 60 percent of low-income countries are in or at high risk of debt distress, double 2015 levels,” Georgieva said in a blog post.

“These and many other economies will need… more grants and concessional financing, and more help to deal with debt immediately.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the G20 put in place the Debt Service Suspension Initiative to help countries that ramped up borrowing to deal with the twin health and economic crises, but that program ended in December.

The G20’s Common Framework meant to offer a way to restructure large debt loads remains subject to uncertainty, and only three countries — Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia — have requested a negotiation under its terms.