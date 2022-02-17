UK inflation rises to 30-year high of 5.5pc

Inflation in the UK increased to the highest rate for three decades in January as the impact of rising energy bills fed into a wide range of goods and services, adding to the squeeze on household living standards.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the consumer prices index (CPI) measure of inflation increased to 5.5pc in January from 5.4pc a month earlier, driven by prices for clothing, footwear and furniture.

City economists had forecast the inflation rate to remain at 5.4pc. The ONS said inflation was last higher in March 1992, when it stood at 7.1pc. With inflation predicted to hit more than 7pc in April, the latest increase is expected to heap further pressure on the government, while putting the spotlight on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again.

Despite the increase in the annual inflation rate, the ONS said prices for goods and services fell by a modest 0.1pc in January after restaurant and hotel prices – which played a large part in the inflationary surge before Christmas – fell back. The rising costs of some household goods also pushed up inflation, although were offset partially by cheaper petrol and diesel prices in January after record highs at the end of 2021.

Although there were price drops for clothing and footwear in the traditional high street sales season at the start of the year, the ONS said it was the smallest January fall since 1990. With the CPI index calculated as the annual change for a basket of goods and services, this added to inflation.

Most economists expect inflation to fall in the second half of the year after reaching a peak above 7pc in April, when the energy regulator Ofgem will raise the cap on energy bills. The rise in the cap will add more than £600 to annual bills but could be increased again in October unless the cost of gas and petrol on international markets drops as expected in the summer. The Bank of England said last month that inflation should decrease over the next two years to its target rate of 2pc once interest rates have risen above 1pc. Samuel Tombs, the chief UK economist at the consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said inflation should reach 5pc by January next year, then fall below the Bank’s target by April 2023.

He said the easing of Covid supply chain restrictions on imports should increase the number of new cars brought into the UK and after that bring down the cost of secondhand vehicles, which have risen sharply during the pandemic.