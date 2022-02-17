Multan Sultans score seven-wicket win as Karachi Kings lose eighth consecutive contest

LAHORE: Multan Sultans thrashed Karachi Kings by seven wickets in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) VII match at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday night. With this loss, Babar Azam-led Karachi made history in the PSL as they became the first team to lose eight consecutive matches in the six-team tournament. The development came two days after Karachi made PSL history for becoming the first team to lose seven consecutive games. Before Karachi, the unwanted record of most consecutive defeats in a single edition of the PSL was with Lahore Qalandars. Lahore were beaten in six consecutive games in the PSL 2018.

Chasing victory target of 175, Multan raced home for the loss three wickets in 19.3 overs, thanks to their skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s brilliant 76-run knock off 56 balls. Multan were provided a 100 run opening stand in 14.2 overs by Shan Masood and Rizwan. The duo absorbed too many dot balls as the required run-rate continued to mount. Rizwan tried to score quick runs by hitting a couple of boundaries but Chris Jordan picked his wicket. Tim David also failed to score big while pressure mounted for Multan. But it was Khushdil Shah who stole the limelight and showed his power-hitting skills at a crucial juncture by hammering two sixes and one four against Jordan in the second last over to bring his team closer. In the last over bowled by Umaid Asif, Multan needed nine runs and Rilee Rossouw smashed a huge six to seal the deal. Mir Hamza was the best bowler for Karachi as he picked two wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

Earlier, Karachi posted 174-runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs with all-rounder Imad Wasim playing a quick-fire 32 runs not-out knock off just 16 balls after their skipper Babar decided to bat first. Karachi didn’t have a good start as Babar got out for just two runs to a brilliant delivery from left-arm pacer Rumman Raees. Sharjeel Khan (36) and Joe Clarke (40) posted a 72 run partnership. Joe was dismissed by leggie Imran Tahir while Sharjeel also followed him soon. He was removed by Khushdil with Karachi’s score at 84. Qasim Akram (13) and Rohail Nazir (21) were removed when Karachi had scored 118 runs. After that, Imad and Mohammad Nabi forged a crucial 48-run partnership. Nabi scored 21 off 15 balls, while Imad scored 32 runs with the help of one six and five fours to take his team to 174. For Multan, Shahnawaz Dahani picked two wickets but conceded 44 runs in four overs, while Khushdil, Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, and Raees picked one wicket each.

Brief scores

Karachi Kings 174 for 6 (Joe Clarke 40, Sharjeel Khan 36, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-44) vs Multan Sultans 176 for 3 (Mohammad Rizwan 76, Shan Masood 45, Mir Hamza 2-24).

Today’s match:

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 07:30 pm (PST)