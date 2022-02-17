Hania’s sister breaks down after watching her get mistreated

Actress Hania Aamir has posted a video on her Instagram handle which might be an immensely distressing update revolving around the celebrity’s sister literally crying after watching Hania’s drama ‘Mere Humsafar.’

The plot of Mere Humsafar is basically based upon an innocent girl who gets badly mistreated by her mother-in-law.

Seems like Hania and her sister share a strong bond because the upset sibling decided to approach the adorable actress and express her sadness over how miserably Hania gets treated in the drama. One can hear the voice note playing in Hania’s video during which her sister declares solemnly how everyone is quite ‘batameez’ and tends to always break Hania’s heart.

If you are someone who keenly follows updates regarding Hania and her life, you might be aware that Hania has gone through a depressing phase in the recent past.

Previously, with gossip taking the internet by storm regarding the breakup of Hania Aamir and her ex-boyfriend, singer Asim Azhar, the lady took to her social media accounts and posted various updates during which she looked quite unhappy. Therefore, Hania’s sister shedding light on people always mistreating her might have arisen from the fact that Hania’s personal life is also quite greatly impacted by being in constant gloominess due to people not being nice to her. Hania, we pray you keep on flourishing in all aspects of your life!