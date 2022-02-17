Kiran Tabeir reveals father’s reaction after watching her on TV

Actor Kiran Tabeir revealed that she was thrown out of her house by her father at the start of her showbiz career.

The Ghayal star recalled the incident during an interview.

The celebrity, in a conversation, claimed her being surprised by her father’s reaction when she stepped into the field. She added that her father flat-out refused her request to give an audition by using harsh words against the showbiz industry.

The Meri Baji star went on to say that her father changed his decision thinking she would not succeed anyways.

Kiran Tabeir went on to add that she received the call for working in a project after a month.

The actor said that her father asked, in an angry tone, if she had worked on television. She recalled him telling her that she was dead to him and asked me to leave the house.

The celebrity has quite a fan following on social media platforms. She shares pictures of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS for the fans.

It is pertinent to mention that Kiran Tabeer has worked in several super hit serials. She is one of the most recognised actors at the moment.