Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan’s most attractive quality

Staff Report

Singer Falak Shabir recently revealed his spouse actress Sara Khan’s favourite quality. “No doubt, Sarah is one of the most gorgeous and finest actress of Pakistan but the thing which I loved the most about Sarah was her attitude towards her parents.” Falak said, while talking in a private channel’s morning show. “The way she was treating her father, in such a polite and beautiful way attracted me. Her way of communicating with others in such a sweet way attracted me the most,” added Falak Shabir.

