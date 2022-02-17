Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Indian singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, the voice behind popular disco songs in the 80s and 90s, passed away Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in India’s Juhu.

He was suffering from multiple health issues.

According to Times of India, a source at the hospital said, “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues.

“He died due to OSA (Obstructive sleep apnoea) shortly before midnight,” the source added.

Lahiri was known for songs in several Bollywood films, including ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Disco Dancer’, and ‘Sharaabi’. He was also recognised for his signature look which consisted of several gold chains around his neck and sunglasses.

Many in India took to social media to express grief at Lahiri’s demise.

“I wish you joy wherever you go because thats what you brought to the world through your music and your being,” shared Bollywood actor Vidya Balan. “He was India’s first rock star! He was full of love and generosity! Will miss him dearly, ” tweeted singer Adnan Sami. “A heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer and pop culture singer Bappi Lahiri Ji,” shared Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra.

“Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician Bappi Lahiri ji. He will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages,” tweeted Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Pakistani singer and composer Shuja Haider also remembered Lahiri on his passing. “No one and nothing is forever except the art you create. One of the most significant gifts from god to an artist is the art that lives forever. RIP Bappi Lehri. Your music will inspire generations to come,” he said.

Lahiri’s last Bollywood song was ‘Bhankas’ for the film Baaghi 3 in 2020.