Salman Khan no longer part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ skips his cameo shoot

Aamir Khan returns to the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha this April and it is easily among the most awaited films of the year.

Over the last 3 years, it has been widely reported that the film will also feature Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in cameo appearances. We can now confirm that Salman Khan is no longer a part of this much-awaited film.

“Aamir had reserved a special part for Salman in Laal Singh Chaddha, however, with the date of release nearing, he has decided to chop that off completely. While multiple attempts were made to shoot the cameo, the dates of Salman couldn’t match. So, he is no longer a part of Laal Singh Chaddha,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Salman was to make an appearance as Prem from his Maine Pyar Kiya days in this film which chronicles the 6-decade journey of the protagonist. Shah Rukh Khan however continues to be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be sporting the character of Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge days. “Shah Rukh has already shot for his appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha. The shoot was done in early 2020, right before the pandemic in Delhi. In fact, it was Aamir Khan himself who directed SRK in his cameo appearance,” the source further told us. Had Aamir pulled off the scene, it would have marked the teaming up of the top 3 stars of Hindi cinema – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan – in the last 35 years for the first time ever in a feature film. But alas, we got to wait to see this happen.

Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 14. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.