Hira and Mani get their PDA going for Valentine’s

The popular showbiz couple Hira and Mani melt fans’ hearts with an adorable photoshoot on Valentine’s Day. The Do Bol star sports a lilac suit and exudes boss vibes.

There are few actresses who started their careers after marriage and have remained relevant. The multi-talented Hira Mani is a rare talent. The beautiful Do Bol actress is one of the biggest stars of the showbiz industry. Hira has won the hearts of fans nationwide with brilliant performances.

Fans loved the actress’ performance in drama serials like Kashf and the blockbuster serial Mere Pass Tum Ho. The actress has made a name for herself through her hard work and dedication to the business. The beloved actress still manages to make time for her family and take care of the kids.

Aside from her acting and singing skills, Hira is a bit of a ‘trendsetter’. From mesmerizing fans in gorgeous bridal wear to experimenting with sari or sporting chic boss looks, Hira Mani’s style is always on point. Fans are used to seeing the Sawaari starlet in desi traditional outfits, but every now and then, Hira turns on the charm in Western wear.

Hira and her husband Salman Saqib are everyone’s favourite showbiz couple. Fans adore the love they have for each other as they often share cute posts together. Recently, Salman joined his beloved wife for Valentine’s Day special pictures and we can’t help but gush over how adorable they look together. Have a look!