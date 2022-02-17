EVMs being opposed to manipulate polls: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said manipulation of polls through rejection of votes was one of the reasons the ‘status quo’ mindset opposed the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

The premier shared a post about the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that showed the number of rejected votes in the local polls was greater than the winning margin. As per the infographic shared by the premier, the rejected votes were over 23,000 while the winning margin was about 12,000.

Imran said the issue of rejected votes had been pointed out by a judicial commission formed to probe the alleged irregularities in the 2013 elections and the issue had surfaced again in the KP LG polls. Last month, Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz, however, had said that the EVMs were not designed for local government elections.

Faraz had said that there were multiple panels in the local bodies’ elections and the machines did not yet support multiple panels. In the general elections, he had added, only a single panel was required in EVMs even if 200 candidates were contesting from a single constituency.

Despite reservations expressed by the opposition parties and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the government had bulldozed the EVMs bill in the parliament last year. The government claimed that these machines will ensure transparent polls while the opposition expressed concerns over potential rigging through EVMs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed expediting the implementation of ongoing health related projects to ensure provision of best healthcare facilities to the people.

He was talking to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, who called on him along with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

During the meeting, issues related to construction of new hospitals across Punjab were discussed. The premier was apprised that the Naya Pakistan National Health Card received immense appreciation by the masses. He also directed creation of awareness among the people about the benefits of health card and its effective use. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Punjab government to take all necessary steps for providing prompt and efficient services to the common man.

Talking to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, he also emphasized taking action against miscreants, hoarders, and occupation mafia to protect the lives, property, and interests of the people.

During the meeting, issues related to civil administration and law and order in the province were discussed, besides a detailed briefing on the progress of development projects. Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan were present. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, along with provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Department Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, strategy and other related issues over the upcoming local bodies’ elections in the province, were discussed, a press release said.

The prime minister directed for expediting the public canvassing campaign and activating of the party workers at the lower tier to ensure success in the upcoming LG polls.