Even state’s power can’t save Imran: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that no matter how much state’s power Prime Minister Imran Khan uses, he won’t be able to “save himself”, a private TV channel reported. “The tide has turned Mr Imran Khan! No matter how much state’s power you use, you cannot save yourself,” she wrote on her official Twitter handle.

Maryam’s remarks came hours after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested media personality Mohsin Baig after he resisted arrest and fired shots at an agency team which had arrived at his residence in the federal capital to take him into custody.

“Your list of crimes not only includes taking revenge from opponents but also using state institutions like FIA to settle your personal score. You will be held accountable,” Maryam said. Referring to the premier, she said that he is not some creature who descended from the skies on Earth that houses of people will be raided if someone criticises him.

“My mother in ICU should have been given the same respect which you give to your wife… the mothers and sisters of you political opponents deserve same respect,” she added.

The PML-N vice president said that PM Imran is indulging in a “dirty game” and also encouraging his “ignorant ministers” to do the same. “This is how the fear of people like you comes to fore when they start to lose power. Seeing your actions, the last few days of Musharraf [former military ruler] era come to mind,” she further said.