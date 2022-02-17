Security forces kill six more terrorists in Balochistan

The security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists after heavy fire exchange in an operation conducted to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan, based on information of presence of terrorists’ hideout in general area Injirkan Range near Buleda, Balochistan.

Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, the terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened fire onto security forces, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The terrorists killed in ensuing heavy exchange of fire were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in District Kech, it added. In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered, it said.

The military’s media wing said the operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan would continue and they would not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Recently, there has been a rise in incidents of terrorism in Balochistan, with two major terrorist attacks on security forces reported within the span of a week.

Late in January, 10 soldiers were martyred after terrorists had attacked a security forces’ checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech district. According to a statement issued by the ISPR at that time, the “fire raid” by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26. “During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

Then on February 2, terrorists had attempted to attack security forces’ camps in Panjgur and Naushki in two separate incidents. However, security forces had repulsed both the attacks and killed 20 terrorists in a subsequent clearance operation.

In Panjgur, terrorists had tried to enter a security forces’ camp from two locations. “However, timely response by troops foiled their attempt,” the ISPR had said.

The military’s media wing had said five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six injured during follow-up operations in Panjgur.

In Naushki, according to the ISPR, terrorists attempted to enter a Frontier Corps camp which was “promptly responded”, adding that four terrorists were killed as a result. The statement had said one officer was injured during the shootout.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had presided over the 247th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi last week, where a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country, particularly the recent terror attacks in Balochistan, was given.

Gen Bajwa had said on the occasion that desperate attempts by terrorists for their revival won’t be allowed to succeed.