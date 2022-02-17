Investors being given all possible facilities in Punjab: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that a business-friendly environment had been promoted and foreign investors were being given every possible facility in the province.

The investment would be given full protection in Punjab and the Mubarak Center would promote trade and economic activities. He said this while chairing a meeting at his office to review the agreement to be signed with the Dhabi Group.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would go to Dubai on a 3-day visit on February 19 to attend the agreement-signing ceremony between the Punjab government and the Dhabi Group to resume the construction of the Mubarak Center. He would also hold meetings with senior officials of the Dhabi Group. Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Wednesday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. Member National Assembly Muhammad Asim Nazir and former parliamentarian Shahid Nazir were also present. The chief minister said that a big development package had been chalked out along with the issuance of new Pakistan National Health Cards to provide free treatment facilities of one million rupees per annum to every family.

The whole of the Punjab province would be benefiting from this facility by March, he added. Meanwhile, no confidence snare had been created to avoid a long march as there was no genuineness in this claim, he said. The whole nation knew that the opposition had tried to obstruct the development journey for three and a half years, he said and added that every undemocratic tactic of the opposition would be fully countered. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of a mother and her daughter in Shahdara. The chief minister has directed the arrest of the accused at the earliest.