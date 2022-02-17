First phase of LG polls in Punjab on May 29

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to hold first phase of the local government elections in 17 districts of Punjab on May 29. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Sikander Raja. As per decision, the election will be held in districts included Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock. The provincial government had earlier announced holding the first phase of the local government elections on May 15. Earlier this month, ECP had also revised schedule for the second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, with the polls now set to be held on March 31. The schedule was announced after the Supreme Court suspended Peshawar High Court’s decision in which the latter had postponed the second phase of the polls. In December last year, Pakistan Tehreek-s-Insaf faced startling setbacks in the first phase of K-P’s local government elections with the candidates of the opposition parties managing to defeat its nominees. A day after his party lost several seats in the province and created a situation where it needed to do some soul searching, the premier in a tweet had admitted that the PTI made ‘mistakes’ in the LG polls and pinned the blame on “wrong candidate selection”.













