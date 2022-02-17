10 children hurt as roof of school caves in

At least 10 children, including a female teacher, suffered injuries when the roof of a Play Group (PG) class in a private school caved in suburban Dhudhi Phapra area of Punjab’s Pind Dadan Khan town on Wednesday.

After receiving information about the incident, Rescue 1122 workers reached the site, removed the debris, rescued the victims and shifted them to a hospital in Rawalpindi after providing first aid. The condition of three children is stated to be critical. Police said that the roof caved in because the school building was in a dilapidated condition. The injured children are said to be between 4 and 12 years of age. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry took notice of the incident and demanded a report from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhelum. Fawad, in a statement, also expressed concern over the injuries sustained by the schoolchildren and others due to collapse of the primary school building. Seeking a report on the matter, the minister asked the DC to shift the injured students, teachers and other staff to Jhelum for ensuring the best possible medical treatment.