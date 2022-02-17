Petrol price hike: Shibli offers tip to motorists

Federal Science Minister Shibli Faraz has offered a key tip to motorists and bikers after the petrol price hit a historic high on Wednesday following a massive hike, a private TV channel reported.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament House, Faraz said that people should reduce the use of petrol to a bare minimum. “Pakistan does not produce petrol. If we had petrol wells, it would have been another thing,” he said.

The minister said that crude oil prices have increased to a record high of $95 per barrel in the world market. Faraz claimed that the government has not imposed any taxes on the price of petrol.

The government has reduced sales tax on petrol to zero but it has increased the petroleum development levy (PDL) to Rs17.92 per litre. Shibli Faraz also said that it was not possible for the government to subsidize everything as it was already offering subsidies on food items. He said recent inflation is a global phenomenon and could not be blamed on the PTI government.

The science ministry, meanwhile, is emphasizing on energy efficient appliances to reduce energy consumption, he said. By reducing energy production, the government can control oil imports, said Faraz.