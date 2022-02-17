$3.45m IOM, Japanese support for effective border control

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad today held a signing ceremony of Exchange of Notes for a USD 3.45 million grant project aimed at strengthening the operational capacities of border management authorities to contribute towards comprehensive migration management in Pakistan. The event – held at the IOM Office in Islamabad – was attended by H.E. Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Ms. Sarah Benazir, Section Officer – Migration Management Cell, Ministry of Interior of Pakistan, Mr. Qazi Saleem Ahmed Khan, Director HR & HA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Ms. Mio Sato, IOM Chief of Mission in Pakistan.

As a remittance-dependent economy and a country hosting some 3 million Afghans, migration continues to play a key role in Pakistan’s development and constitutes a key priority for the Government in the forthcoming period, which is committed to strengthening overall migration management, as evidenced through various programmes and policies.

The support of the Government of Japan will enable IOM to contribute to the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration, through implementation of efficient and effective border and migration management practices. Under the project, IOM will provide specialized and tailored capacity building support to immigration and border officials on effective management of borders, supplemented by the provision of document verification technology, and infrastructure and IT equipment at key points of entry. Efforts will also include training on identification, screening, and referral of victims of trafficking and vulnerable smuggled migrants.

“Migration is a multi-faceted issue in Pakistan, presenting a number of challenges and opportunities. It is only through holistic approaches that meaningful progress will be made towards comprehensive migration management in the country, efforts towards which IOM remains committed” said Mio Sato, IOM Chief of Mission in Pakistan. “I would like to express my thanks to the Government of Japan for its steadfast support for IOM’s efforts in Pakistan, as well as the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan, with which we have enjoyed close cooperation for a number of years.”

“The Government of Japan is ready to support Pakistan in promoting peace and security through this project in partnership with IOM. We view a safe and secure environment as a fundamental requirement for anyone to enjoy prosperity and peace. Improving migration management and protection is key to achieving such outcomes, and we look forward to this collaborative effort with MoI and IOM.” said H.E. Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan.

“IOM is a critical partner to the Government of Pakistan within migration management efforts, and we appreciate the support provided at both the operational and policy levels, as well as the close coordination during both design and implementation of programming” said Ms. Sarah Benazir, Section Officer – Migration Management Cell, MoI. “The Ministry of Interior is committed to and looks forward to close cooperation with IOM during implementation.”

IOM has operated in Pakistan since 1981 and has worked closely with the Government to ensure humane and orderly movement of people by devising practical solutions to shifting migration dynamics; protecting, assisting and supporting vulnerable migrant population; promoting international cooperation on migration issues; and serving as a key source of advice on migration policy, research, data and practice.