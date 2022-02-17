CCPO visits Qaddafi Stadium to review PSL security

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, visited the Qaddafi Stadium and reviewed the security and traffic arrangements made by the Lahore Police for the match of Pakistan Super League Season Seven Edition continued in provincial metropolis from February 10. DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatta, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SSP Operations Capt(R) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Security Rashid Hydayat and officials of PCB were also present. The CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev along with Deputy Commissioner Lahore and senior officers of police travelled on Shuttle Bus Service being provided to the citizens to reach the stadium from the parking areas. SSP Operations Capt(R) Mustansar Feroze briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the security, traffic and parking arrangements.

The CCPO Lahore inspected the security arrangements at different entrance and exit gates of the stadium and issued directions to the Police officers to further strengthen the arrangements remaining highly alert and keeping a vigilant eye on any suspicious activities. Fayyaz Ahmad Dev also took a round of different enclosures of the stadium during cricket match where spectators raised slogans of “Punjab Police Zinda Baad” for providing them opportunity to enjoy world class cricket in safe and secure conditions. The CCPO Lahore directed deputed police officials to behave with the visiting citizens at the stadium in polite manner. Lahore Police has ensured foolproof security on all the T-20 cricket matches of PSL Seven series. Elaborate arrangements of security have been made at the residential place where the teams are boarding, routes, Qaddafi Stadium and its surrounding areas. Heavy deployment of contingents would be made on the route of the teams.

The teams have been brought to the stadium in strict security tier. More than 08 thousands Police officers and officials were deputed for the security purpose. Four layers security arrangements have been made for the players, officials and the citizens. The CCPO said that security would remain at high alert during all the scheduled matches in Lahore till final encounter of teams. He said that Lahore Police has played important role for the revival of Cricket events in the city. Lahore Police had complete support of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, district administration, PCB and Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure security so that citizens could enjoy these matches in peaceful atmosphere. Lahore Police have been monitoring all the activities on routes and surrounding areas during movement of teams through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, he concluded.