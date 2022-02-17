Over 12,000 lawyers of Rawalpindi get health card: Babar Awan

Adviser to Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer ud Din Babar Awan on Wednesday distributed health cards among the lawyer community under the Sehat Sahulat Programme. Addressing the health card distribution ceremony, he said more than 12,000 lawyers of Rawalpindi division had availed the facility which would help them and their families get free health care facilities in the empanelled hospitals. Awan said the facility was extended to lawyer community on directions of PM Imran Khan. He said the prime minister had directed to ensure inclusion of every citizen in the programme. The health cards would be given to all the deserving citizens of the state without any discrimination, he added. President Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Association Sardar Abdul Raziq and other members attended the ceremony.













