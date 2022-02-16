PBM steering welfare programs: MD

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Wednesday said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was extending assistance to poor, deserving, unemployed and widows and different programs were designed for their welfare according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He expressed the views in a meeting with Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh. Ongoing programs of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal came under discussions in the meeting while views were also exchanged over expansion of Langarkhana and Panahgah projects of PBM.

MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal speaking at the occasion said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a compassionate heart for the people and he was determined to ensure rights to the people and welfare of the masses. Ehsas Panahgah, Koe Bhooka na Soay and other welfare programs of PTI government were proving beneficial for the poor people, he added.

Skill development courses were being offered to women and other financial aid packages including sewing machines were provided so that women could start their own business and lead a better life, he said. Around 40% of PBM’s budget was spent in health sector and expenses for treatment of patients with heart disease, cancer, hepatitis and other diseases were borne by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, he said and added that PBM had set up counters in government hospitals where patients could apply for treatment at government expense.

He said that PBM was also assisting deserving students of the country through scholarships for higher education while people whose limbs had been amputated due to any accident were provided artificial limbs by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal so that the affected persons could lead a better life.

On the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the poor men were taking benefit of Ehsas cash, Langarkhana and Panahgah projects. Stressing need of expanding Ehsas Panahgah across Sindh province the opposition leader urged Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to provide full support to the poor and deserving people of Sindh. Prime Minister Imran Khan awakened the people by challenging the rotten political system and now steering Pakistan to path of progress and development, Haleem Adil said and vowed “under the leadership of Imran Khan, we will continue our struggle to make the country Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan.”