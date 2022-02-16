PPP, PML-N get together for protecting loot, plunder: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the two arch rivals, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), came close to each other for protecting their loot and plunder. “All personal differences are kept aside when you are common in thefts,” he said while reminding PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the cases framed against his father Asif Ali Zardari and late mother Benazir Bhutto by the PML-N leaders while being in the government. Reacting to Bilawal address to a public meeting, he asked the PPP chairman to be mindful of those who were behind toppling of the Benazir-led governments in the past. “Those were Nawaz and Shehbaz who had framed the cases against Benazir and Zardari, not Imran Khan.” He said it was rhetoric of Shehbaz Sharif that he would drag “Ali Baba & 40 Chor” (Asif Zardari and company) on streets and recover the looted amount after tearing their bellies. The minister said the peoples party was known for selling jobs even to those who fulfilled criteria and merit.













