Civil society delegation visits PSCA

Former DG FIA Ghalib Bandisha accompanied by a delegation of civil society representatives visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Wednesday. Chief Operating Officer PSCA Muhammad Kamran khan welcomed and briefed about safe and smart city dynamics. Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed on security, surveillance, traffic management, and the process of providing video evidence to investigation agencies.

The delegation was taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center by Operation Commander PPIC 3.

On this occasion, the COO PSCA said that with the help of the Intelligent Traffic Management System, the traffic index of Lahore has significantly improved. PSCA is responding to 70,000 emergency calls daily from across Punjab. Former DG FIA and participants of the delegation said that projects like Safe City are essential for national security and safety. The use of modern technology is essential to control crime today. The use of modern technology in the Safe Cities project is commendable.