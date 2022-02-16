Spain mourns trawler as Canada hunts for survivors

Spain was in mourning Wednesday a day after one of its fishing trawlers sank off eastern Canada, leaving 10 dead and 11 missing in its worst fishing tragedy in almost 40 years.

“Once again the people of the sea have been hit very hard,” said Alberto Nunez Feijoo, head of Spain’s northwestern Galicia region where the boat was based.

“Galicia is a big family and when a family is struck by a tragic event, it unites in grief to seek comfort,” he said in announcing three days of mourning for the victims.a

In Madrid, lawmakers observed a minute of silence in parliament for the dead and the missing from the trawler, which went down some 250 nautical miles (463 kilometres) east of Newfoundland, leaving just three survivors.