Two children die in Larkana wall collapse

Two minor children died after a wall of a house collapsed in Akhtar Colony, close to Bhains Colony in Larkana city, in the limits of Rehmatpur Police Station, on Wednesday. According to a police spokesman, five-year-old Saba Changni and six-year-old Ayaz Ali Changni were playing outside their homewhen a wall of a house suddenly collapsed on them, leaving them seriously injured.local residents recovered two children seriously injured from the debris. The injured children immediately rushed to CMC Hospital Casualty for treatment where doctors confirmed their death. Both deceased were cousins, a spokesman said. Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after legal formalities.













