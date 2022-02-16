Encroachments removed in Karachi to provide clear passage to traffic

Administrator DMC Korangi Javedur Rehman Kalhoro on Wednesday said that encroachments were cleared from roads, streets and footpaths to provide smooth passage to the vehicular traffic and pedestrians. He said this while inspecting the encroachments removal activities in different areas of the Korangi, said a statement. “Strict action will be taken against establishing encroachment on roads, streets and footpaths,” he said. Javed also appealed to business community and traders’ organizations to discourage encroachments and cooperate with the district administration in removal of encroachments.













