18 dead in storms near Rio de Janeiro

Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall killed at least 18 people Tuesday in a tourist town in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian firefighters said.

“So far, 18 deaths caused by landslides and floods have been confirmed” in recent hours, the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department said in a statement. The department did not provide figures for those injured or missing.It said more than 180 firefighters and other rescue workers were at the scene in the picturesque hill town of Petropolis, where Brazil’s last emperor Pedro II is buried, 68 kilometers (42 miles) north of the city of Rio. “Specialized search-and-rescue teams have been sent to reinforce the rescue operations, with the support of 4×4 vehicles and boats,” it added.

City hall declared a “state of disaster” as images spread on social media of destroyed houses and cars swept away by floodwater.Many shops were completely inundated by the rising waters which gushed down the streets of the historic city center.

Some parts of Petropolis received up to 260 millimeters (10 inches) of water in less than six hours, more than was expected for the whole month of February, according to the meteorological agency MetSul.