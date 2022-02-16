The Oil Imbroglio

The petroleum scene is heating up way faster than any Pakistani can handle. With oil ready to touch a new historic high (the term has started to lose its oomph given the frequency with which it is used) of Rs 159.86 per litre, the alarm has been sounded as the state asks its people to pay an excruciatingly painful price. And while the long, long list of government spokespersons ready themselves with a backbreaking exercise of defending this whole new can of worms using buzzwords like international market and global trend, the unleashing of yet another round of across-the-board inflation and its daunting impact on the struggle to bring food to the table cannot and should not be sidelined. Rest assured, the failure to mitigate a common man’s pain would serve as a hail-mary-pass to the opposition determined to use every crack in the wall to build its fortress. However, the debate is no longer of politics but pure economics; something none of the big shots are ready to come to terms with. Yes, petrol prices are shooting up across the world but in the earnestness to pass the blame on others’ shoulders, the government conveniently forgets the staggering differences in purchasing power parity. Broadcasting skewed data and ill-advised statements can only earn a pat on the back from the headquarters but the public is neither blind nor living under a rock. More worrisome is the constant but seemingly hollow blaring of war horns against the mafia behind the runaway hike in essential items, which are not dependent on international prices. The shalwar kameez-clad sugar barons and the seemingly invincible wheat seths still manage to operate with full impunity despite the tabdeeli drums pounding loud enough to wake the dead. Instead of churning out an unbelievable spin on the imminent rattling of its own inflation calculations, Islamabad would be better off conveying the actual ground realities to its people. Otherwise, trying to take a bite much bigger than it can chew serves neither those waiting for a respite from these pressing times nor the government itself. *













