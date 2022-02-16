Dist admin for establishment of zoo in city

KHANEWAL: District administration will introduce public zoo to provide healthy recreation to the citizens of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan, on Monday, visited wild life park and directed officials of wild life department to convert it into zoo. He also instructed them to bring animals of rare species with an aim to provide recreation to masses.

He instructed them to kick off work on zoo and present report as soon as possible. He also inspected arrangements of plantation at forest park.

On this occasion, additional deputy commissioner Umar Sherazi, chief officer district council Muhammad Hussain Bangish were also present.