‘Development projects fast heading completion’

SIALKOT: Pakistan Tehreek -e -Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Firdous Awan has appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for according approval to initiatives set to improve the living standard of masses in Kobe chak, constituency NA-73 here.

He had also given approval to execute over Rs. 1 billion worth development projects in the said area, she said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan reviewed in detail the quality of construction work on the ongoing development projects at Kobe chak.

DD Development Abdul Rauf gave a detailed briefing on the progress of construction work under various projects.

The projects included a 20-bed civil hospital with staff accommodation to be built at a cost of Rs. 167.7 million, model graveyard with a cost of Rs. 156.5 million, Divisional Public School with a cost of Rs. 550 million, Rescue 1122 Town Station with a cost of Rs. 21 million, and a Sports Complex estimated to cost of Rs. 143 million.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi directed the concerned departments to complete the ongoing development project in Kobe chak for the sake of public welfare as soon as possible.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Divisional Public School Kobe chak will be a game changer for the people of the area.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot ,Muhammad Murtaza, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Executive Engineer Buildings, Zaheer-ud-Din Babar, District Sports Officer Iftikhar Gondal, AD Development Mohsin Ali Riaz and local officials of relevant departments were present on the occasion.