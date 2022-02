LAHORE: A laborer was killed while two others were injured when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed at EME-Society here on Wednesday.

Police said workers were busy in their work when the wall caved in. On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The rescuers pulled the dead and injured from the debris.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Riaz, 50, while Ghulam Hussain,40, and Numan,19, were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.