Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69 in Mumbai

Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away today (Wednesday) morning.

According to news agency PTI, the famous singer battled a number of illnesses before passing away on Tuesday at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. He was 69 years old.

Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, the hospital’s director, assessed: “Lahiri had been in the hospital for a month before being released on Monday. On Tuesday, however, his health began to deteriorate, and his family requested that a doctor come to their home. He was taken to a hospital. He was suffering from a variety of ailments. He died shortly before midnight from OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).”

Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi, and Shola Aur Shabnam were among the films for which Lahiri, also known as Bappi Da, composed songs.

The news of his demise comes after rumours spread in September about his deteriorating health. The singer was confined to bed rest and a wheelchair with a lift was also installed at his residence. Lahiri had also featured in a short ad for the Bengaluru-based fintech company CRED in September 2020. The singer was seen sharing a 45-second long video on Twitter with the caption, “There was no audition. I was just jamming.”