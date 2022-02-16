KP local bodies poll showed ‘status quo’ opposing EVM to manipulate: PM

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said manipulation of polls through rejection of votes was one of the reasons the ‘status quo’ mindset opposed the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

“The ability to manipulate elections through getting opposition votes rejected is one of the reasons the status quo opposes EVM,” he said in reference to the recent election of the mayor of Peshawar.

پختونخوا کےبلدیاتی انتخابات میں دوہرے نشان کےباعث مسترد ووٹوں کامسئلہ پھر سے سامنےآیاہے۔2013 کےعدالتی کمیشن کی رپورٹ میں بھی اسکی نشاندہی کی گئی تھی۔مخالف امیدوار کےووٹوں کومسترد کروا کر انتخاب میں دھاندلی کی صلاحیت ان وجوہات میں سےایک ہےجن کےباعث اسٹیٹس کو EVMs کی مخالفت کرتاہے۔ pic.twitter.com/q4mVQE5XFn — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 16, 2022

The prime minister mentioned that the local government elections in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa had again shown the problem of rejected votes because of double stamping etc.

He recalled that the same had come out in the Judicial Commission report on the 2013 elections.

Moreover, he also shared a bar graph depicting the votes rejected were greater than the winning margin.