Countrywide COVID-19 positivity ratio drops to 4.97 percent first time in a month

On Wednesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 49 coronavirus deaths and 2,465 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,491,423. However, the overall death toll surged 29,877.

Moreover, a total of 49,553 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 2,465 came COVID positive.

However, as of yesterday, 4,792 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries stood at 1,388,517.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country is 73,029.

On the other, 560,670 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 496,724 in Punjab, 212,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,388 in Islamabad, 35,133 in Balochistan, 42,180 in Azad Kashmir and 11,250 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, after witnessing a drop in the positivity ratio of COVID-19 in the country, the NCOC on Tuesday decided to extend the already enforced coronavirus curbs only in the cities with COVID-19 positivity rate higher than 10% till February 21.