IG orders RPO to supervise investigation of Khanewal incident

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed RPO Multan and DPO Khanewal to conduct personal investigation into the Mian Channu incident under personal supervision. He said that all the stages of investigation would be completed at the earliest and the accused would be punished in collaboration with the prosecution department. The arrest of more main accused in the tragic incident in Mian Channu Khanewal is underway and police have identified and arrested 10 more main accused after which the number of arrested main accused has increased to 31. Punjab Police spokesperson said that The suspects have been arrested in raids at various places and police have so far arrested 112 suspects. Spokesperson further added that, the arrested accused were produced in the anti-terrorism court in Multan today.













