Secretary Culture served notice for illegal action

Legal Notice to the Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division on Monday was issued on behest of the complainant whose office was locked illegally without showing any cause.

The complainant who has been working as consultant technical at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) or Lok Virsa on casual employment bases for the last two years claimed that he was embarrassed as well by the administration.

The consultant and his staff was running food operation at the Lok Virsa and was supposed to hand over documents and accounts to the next administration as tenure of the former Executive Director (ED), who hired him, completed two month ago. The complainant was in process of compilation reports, counting, documentation and filing for briefing the coming regular ED when his office was locked and all the smooth work of handing over affairs to the next ED was interrupted. Earlier, official sources said that his access to the software linked to food operation at the Lok Virsa was stopped by hacking ID and this could mean disturbing financial records of the operation. “Out of fear of accountability, the consultant immediately contacted the software company requesting for early access to the account. The access was ensured, but the very next day his office was locked,” one member of his staff told Online. In this connection a complaint was also filed in National Heritage and Culture Division but no corrective action was taken.