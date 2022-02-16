Economy.pk – an initiative worth appreciation by Usman Ahzaz

Entrepreneurship is not only about taking risks and creating businesses but crafting the businesses into profound innovations. Keeping your head up and working hard, gets you dozens of bite-size chunks of success. Perhaps persistence means the outcome of success, rather than just dreaming. The goals you would never pursue our dreams and not goals, and these dreams only make you happy while dreaming. Economy.pk has emerged as one of the fastest-growing digital news publication websites of Pakistan.

A business model that entails considerable risks got Usman Ahzaz to work harder for its success within the fast-paced competitive market.

A sublime example of his aptness is his ability to not chase stuff work single-mindedly. Moreover, working on various projects, Usman Ahzaz has shown his exemplary entrepreneurial skills. Economy.pk emerged as a great source of authentic news on Digital Media. Furthermore, catering mainly to the sectors of business and economy of Pakistan, the website performs well on every metric. Considerably, the topics they are mentioning and explaining can strengthen the bonds of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Developing basic knowledge of business and economy in Pakistan, the website serves the purpose of creating awareness about the current affairs of the country. The motive behind the project was to effectively spread knowledge about Pakistan’s business landscape. Usman Ahzaz being a Digital Marketing Expert knows the power of social media and the digital web. Hence, he started the project digitally and plans to expand it towards traditional media as well

Furthermore, being an entrepreneur Ahzaz considered news and market updates pre-eminent. In other words, he could not find any authentic source, specific to economic updates. Meanwhile, Ahzaz was working towards his project Digital Otters, he thought of establishing the source himself. Fortunately, entrepreneurs across the world have set examples of solving the problems themselves; similarly, Ahzaz presented the solution for the problem most of the entrepreneurs faced.

Usman Ahzaz’s Entrepreneurial Success with Economy.pk – A number of reasons hover above an entrepreneurs’ mind, but never are they scared of losing. Taking risks makes them different than usual people, Usman has been different like other entrepreneurs. The success of Economy.pk is majorly dependant upon Usman’s entrepreneurial characteristics, such as commitments, timing, opinions and mastering problem solving. However, differences do arrive within teams and entrepreneurs, but coping along makes Usman a successful entrepreneur. As a result, Economy.pk can be seen among the most renowned and respected Digital Media firms in Pakistan.