Dia celebrates first wedding anniversary with Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza talks about her journey with husband Vaibhav Rekhi on her first wedding anniversary. She recalls her beautiful wedding day and says that it seems like just yesterday when she and Rekhi got married in the presence of all their loved ones.

Talking about her marriage, she says, “Marriage is about balance, harmony and communication. Right from the first moment that I met Vaibhav, there was a deep connection and trust between us and everything that followed was simple, easy and effortless. I truly feel at home with him because he sees me as I am and has no desire to alter me. The same goes for me.”

“We are partners in the true sense of the word and celebrating the ordinary and the special moments together is immensely fulfilling. Having Vaibhav as a co-traveller has expanded my world, both within and without,” Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress added.

The couple got married on 21st February 2021. She gave birth to her son prematurely on 14th May 2021.

“The health complications Avyaan and I faced reminded me of how loved I am and how blessed to be surrounded by so many people who wish us well,” says the 40-year-old actress and producer.

Mirza added, “He has been my biggest teacher. The resilience with which he triumphed over the challenges of premature birth and his joy in the smallest of things, have taught me so much. He is so mindful and unconditionally loving and nothing gives me more happiness than to watch him flower into a beautiful being.”

The Bollywood actress also mentioned her husband Rekhi’s daughter from previous marriage. She said, “Time has flown by and this year has been one of the immense blessings and beautiful life lessons. I feel immensely lucky to not just have found love but also the friendship and trust of our daughter Samaira.”

“There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of my dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered,” she further added.

Dia shared some glimpses from her wedding day on Instagram.

She captioned the picture, “There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered.

Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life ????????#SunSetKeDivane

Sharing a glimpse of our wedding day A day that brought our families and friends together in the garden at home. A sustainable wedding that was created by a team that made it ‘simply’ joyous and memorable in every way ????”