Sonya Hussyn’s ‘biggest dream’ comes true

Sonya Hussyn’s latest Instagram video is all about home sweet home. The actor recently bought a new house and the video of her breaking the news to her family is sure to melt your heart. In the clip, the actor takes boxes of sweets to her family and is showered with love and blessings.

The video then cuts to her family arriving at her new house and taking adorable selfies on the property.

“Every child has a dream since childhood to build their parents a house if nothing else,” Sonya wrote. “A house they can truly call their own.”

Sonya added that her “biggest dream” has come true and called her new house her “parents’ home”.

A number of celebrities dropped hearts on Sonya’s video and congratulated her. “MashaAllah!” cheered Sanam Jung. “I still remember the first time I saw you was in a Cadbury ad. From then till now you’ve really worked hard, Sonya.” In November 2021, Sonya Hussyn bagged a PISA for her performance in the drama serial Saraab. It was her first win after 16 nominations over a seven-year career.