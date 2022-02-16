‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Abdul’s sad story

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sharad Sankla aka Abdul reportedly earned just Rs 50 before working in the comedy show.

An Indian news agency Koimoi stated that Sharad Sankla aka Abdul started his showbiz career by playing supporting roles in Shah Rukh Khan’s films such as Badshah and Baazigar. He made an appearance in Akshay Kumar’s movie Khiladi. However, the Tarak Mehta actor was unnoticed before his work in the sitcom which is airing for the past 13 years.

Moreover, he served as an assistant director and assistant choreographer. He admitted to revealing that he was unemployed for eight years. As of now, he is the owner of two restaurants and earns Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per episode.

It is pertinent to mention that Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is criticized for being monotonous and for its redundant quality.

Dilip Joshi, who plays the leading role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada, accepted that the show sometimes does not live according to expectations.

“Every day, the writers have to find new subjects,” he wrote. “After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. “I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned.”