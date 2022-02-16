Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed romance in ‘Ishrat Made in China’ trailer

Mohib Mirza is coming back to the silver screens after a long hiatus and he promises an entertainment-filled package. Powered by Geo Films, the Dukhtar star is all-set to welcomes families in cinemas with his movie Ishrat Made in China. The film also stars Sanam Saeed in a lead role and Hassan Sheheryar Yasin as the antagonist. Other stars in the film enlist Sara Loren, Ali Kazmi, Shamoon Abbasi, Nayyar Ejaz, Shabbir Jan, Imam Syed, Salman Saqib and Mustafa Chaudhry.

In the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, fans can spot Mohib aka Ishrat flying to China in order to change his fortune but ends up in trouble with local mafia.

The film is said to be adapted from 2006 satirical TV series Ishrat Baji,