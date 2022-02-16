Ayeza gushes over Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo

Ayeza Khan has a perfect message for her husband Danish Taimoor as she gushed over him in a recent social media post.

On Tuesday, taking to Instagram the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress has shared a romantic picture with Danish and penned a loved-filled message in a post.

Sharing the picture, the 31-year-old actress wrote, “I have loved you for a thousand years I’ll love you for a thousand more.”

In the shared picture, the lovebirds can be seen pouring love on each other. The Pyarey Afzal actress was seen dressed in a gorgeous black ensemble. On the other hand, the Deewangi actor looked dapper wearing a black suit, with a silver shirt which went well with Ayeza’s look.

Meanwhile, fans also showered their love for the couple and complimented them in the comment section.