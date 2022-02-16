Shahid Kapoor announces release date of ‘Jersey’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has announced the revised release date of his upcoming film Jersey. The Kabir Singh actor took to Twitter on Tuesday and confirmed the release date of Jersey, also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Shahid Kapoor tweeted, “So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres.” Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film was supposed to release in December last year, however, it was postponed owing to the pandemic and the closure of cinemas. Jersey is an official Hindi adaptation of the Telugu movie of the same name.













