Aamir Khan announces new release date for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

The release date of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been pushed again.

The Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, was earlier slated to release on April 14 and it will now open in theatres on 11 August. The official Instagram page of Aamir Khan Productions shared a statement on Tuesday, where they also thanked the makers of Adipurush for shifting their release date from August 11. “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts,” read an excerpt from the statement.

The statement read, “We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022.”

If Laal Singh Chaddha released on April 14, it would have clashed with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. However, in an interview last year, Aamir Khan revealed that he checked with Yash before locking the film’s release date.

The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It will also star Naga Chaitanya. The film marks the Telugu star’s Bollywood debut.